Image caption Geoffrey Perryman admitted 11 offences of indecent assault or indecency

A former teacher has been jailed for sexually abusing five boys in the 1960s and 1970s.

Geoffrey Perryman taught music and sports at Exmouth Community College and was in charge of their outdoor pursuits centre near Kingsbridge.

The 88-year-old, of Kings Meadow Court, Gloucester, admitted 11 offences of indecent assault or indecency.

He was jailed for four years and four months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

The court heard Perryman abused the boys, aged 11 to 14, in his office or after making them share a bed with him at Huccombe House, near Beesands.

'Playmates' bullied

He sometimes joined boys in the showers after lessons, and boys who were known as his "playmates" were bullied and shunned by other pupils.

The court heard his position meant his victims did not dare tell anyone what he had done. The only one who told his parents was not believed.

Judge Evans told him: "Your culpability was very high, and so was your abuse of trust. These were some of the worst forms of abuse possible.

"You used the victims for your temporary sexual gratification but caused permanent emotional and psychological damage which was to blight their family and lives for decades to come.

Similar offences

"It has taken a long time for justice to be served."

Perryman was previously jailed for two years and eight months at Gloucester Crown Court in February last year for similar offences against four boys.

He had been due to be released in 17 days' time but the new sentence means he will remain in Ashfield Prison, from where he appeared by video link.

Bathsheba Cassel, prosecuting, said all five victims contacted the police after reading about Perryman's 2018 conviction in the local press.

Andrew Hobson, defending, said Perryman had no memory of what he did but admitted it and showed remorse.