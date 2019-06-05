Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tyler Peck was found dead at a house in Salcombe

A woman has been charged with drugs offences after the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Tyler Peck, a pupil at River Dart Academy near Totnes, was found dead at a house in Salcombe on 2 February.

Holly Strawbridge, 34, has been charged with two counts of supplying a Class A drug and two counts of child cruelty.

Ms Strawbridge, of Church Street in Salcombe, Devon, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and gave no plea.

She will next appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 8 July.

A 29-year-old man from Salcombe, who was also arrested in connection to the death, was released on police bail until 2 July.