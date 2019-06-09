Person dies after one-vehicle crash in Devon
- 9 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Devon.
Police were called to the A381 near Kingsbridge, west of West Alvington, at about 06:00 BST.
The road between Churchstow to the turning for Salcombe View is closed in both directions while investigations are carried out.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it will be "closed for some time" and drivers should avoid the area. Diversions are in place.