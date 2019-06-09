Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the A381 near Kingsbridge at about 06:00 BST

A person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Devon.

Police were called to the A381 near Kingsbridge, west of West Alvington, at about 06:00 BST.

The road between Churchstow to the turning for Salcombe View is closed in both directions while investigations are carried out.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it will be "closed for some time" and drivers should avoid the area. Diversions are in place.