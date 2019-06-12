Image copyright Daniel Clark Image caption John Tucker, from Topsham, died after the bus suddenly stopped in Newton Abbot

An 80-year-old passenger died after the bus he was on made an emergency stop.

The double-decker was travelling along Newton Road in Newton Abbot, Devon, at about 14:14 BST on 7 June when it came to a sudden halt.

John Tucker, from Topsham, was seriously injured and airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, where he later died.

Police are investigating the cause of the stop and would like to speak to anyone who was onboard.