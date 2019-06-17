Image copyright Google Image caption Terry Crockett was found hanged in his cell at Exeter Prison in July 2017

A man who hanged himself in his jail cell made a "flippant remark" to prison staff about killing himself, an inquest has heard.

Terry Crockett was "not considered a self-harm risk" when he was recalled to Exeter Prison on 15 July 2017 on a rape charge.

He was found in his cell the next night and died the following day in hospital.

Crockett was given a life sentence in 2001 for armed robbery, but was released eight years later.

Joe Belso, an assistant governor at the jail, said that when Crockett was interviewed by reception staff after the rape remand, he made a comment about killing himself.

He told the inquest jury at Exeter's county hall this was a "flippant remark".

Crockett, who had been living in Torquay, Devon, then applied to be a Rule 45 prisoner segregated from the main jail population.

New charges

The inquest heard he "was no stranger to custody". His application to be housed with other vulnerable prisoners was granted.

Crockett was released from his armed robbery sentence in 2009, but when he faced the new charges of rape, he was recalled to jail under his life licence.

The senior Devon coroner, Philip Spinney, said Crockett was found by his cell mate on 16 July 2017.

Crockett, who was from Islington, London, was resuscitated but died the next day in an Exeter hospital.

The inquest continues.