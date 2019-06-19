Brixham stabbing: Man charged after attack outside pub
- 19 June 2019
A man has been charged after another man was stabbed outside a Devon pub.
The victim, in his 40s, suffered a life-threatening injury near the Sprat and Mackerel in Brixham on Friday.
Gary Humphreys, 48, of Briseham Close, Brixham, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear before magistrates in Plymouth on Wednesday.
A woman, 34, who was arrested has been released with no further action.