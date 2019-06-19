Image copyright Beth Mahoney Image caption Officers are now investigating if a weapon seized was genuine or a replica

A man has been arrested after students were threatened with a firearm at a university.

Armed police were called to Exeter University at about 11:30 BST to reports of a man "making threats to other students, whilst in possession of a handgun".

Devon and Cornwall Police said no-one had been injured and the arrested man remained in custody.

Officers are investigating if a weapon seized was genuine or a replica.

The university said one of its buildings had been closed "for a short period of time" while the incident "was dealt with swiftly and effectively". The campus is now open as normal.

Nathan Anderson, an archaeologist and PhD researcher at the university's Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, said he was on campus earlier.

He tweeted: "Would be nice if there was some sort of campus-wide alert system outside of Twitter", adding he was "glad" the situation "was resolved without violence".

The university responded: "We do have our text alert system when we need to contact all students and staff but this incident was contain[ed] and resolved so quickly, it wasn't needed thankfully."