A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing another man outside a pub.

The victim, in his 40s, suffered a life-threatening injury near the Sprat and Mackerel in Brixham, Devon, on Friday.

Gary Humphreys, 48, of Briseham Close, Brixham, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared before magistrates in Plymouth on Wednesday.

Mr Humphreys has been remanded into custody to appear at Exeter Crown Court on 18 July.

A woman, 34, who was also arrested was previously released with no further action taken.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital in Plymouth.