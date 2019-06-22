Image caption The man was found unconscious and died at the scene

A man has died after being found unconscious outside a shop that had been burgled in Exeter city centre.

Police were called to Exeter High Street in Devon just before 07:00 BST following reports of a break-in.

A 35-year-old man from Exeter was arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man who died was in his 40s. The area has been cordoned off and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detectives are making inquiries and attempting to contact his next of kin.

Image caption Police have cordoned off a shop on Exeter High Street

Det Insp Dave Pebworth said a cordon was in place and "at this time these two incidents are not being treated as linked".

He added the "small police presence" at the scene would "not impact Armed Forces Day" in Exeter on Saturday.