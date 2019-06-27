Two men rescued from the sea off Torquay by RNLI
- 27 June 2019
Two men have been rescued from the sea by the crew of an RNLI lifeboat.
Police and the coastguard were called to Babbacombe, Torquay, at about 14:00 BST and the men were taken to Torbay hospital.
Devon and Cornwall Police has warned anyone entering the sea to be "aware of the conditions and take extra care".
The Met Office is reporting strong easterly winds and moderate to rough sea conditions, particularly on the south coast.
The men's condition is not known and police have appealed for information.