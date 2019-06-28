Image caption The men were spotted in the sea near Babbacombe, south Devon

A second man has died after being pulled from the sea off the Devon coast, police have said.

Two men aged 25 and 26 were pulled from the water by a lifeboat crew near Babbacombe beach, Torquay, at about 14:00 BST on Thursday.

Both men, who were local, were brought to shore and taken to Torbay Hospital.

Police said on Thursday that one of the men had died and confirmed the death of the second on Friday. Their next of kin have been informed.

Image caption The area around Babbacombe was cordoned off while emergency services investigated

Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for witnesses and warned anyone entering the sea to be "aware of the conditions and take extra care".

A weather warning for high winds had been issued by the Met Office for Friday.