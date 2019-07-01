Devon

Plymouth Hoe search: Missing diver 'in difficulty' off Devon coast

  • 1 July 2019
Search efforts off Plymouth Hoe Image copyright Rebecca Hocking
Image caption Coastguard rescue teams, the RNLI and police are searching for the missing diver off Plymouth Hoe

A search is under way for a missing diver off the Devon coast.

HM Coastguard said it received an emergency call from a diving group that one of its members was "in difficulty" in the water off Plymouth Hoe at about 19:30 BST.

The area is being searched by Plymouth and Tamar coastguard rescue teams, Plymouth RNLI Lifeboat and Newquay Coastguard's helicopter.

Police officers and a dive team are also at the scene, a spokesman said.

Rebecca Hocking, a local resident witnessing the search, told the BBC: "The helicopter is circling.....and the small RIB boat is stationary in the water.

"Divers are still out on the water searching."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites