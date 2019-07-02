Image caption The 57-year-old man had been diving with a small group off Plymouth Hoe when he got into difficulty

The search for a 57-year-old diver who went missing off the Devon coast is due to resume.

A diving club raised the alarm after one of its members got into difficulty in the water at West Hoe, Plymouth, at at 19:30 BST on Monday.

Police and military divers, the Coastguard and the RNLI carried out an air and sea search for the man, suspending it at 03:20 BST.

The coastguard said the search would restart on Tuesday.

Image caption The emergency services said the search, which had to be suspended at 03:20 would resume on Tuesday morning

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man had been diving with a small group of members from the club, and his family had been informed.