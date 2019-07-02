Image caption The diver got into difficulty in the water at West Hoe, Plymouth, on Monday

A body has been found in the search for a 57-year-old male diver who went missing off the Devon coast.

A diving club raised the alarm after one member got into difficulty in the water at West Hoe, Plymouth, on Monday.

Police and military divers, the coastguard and the RNLI carried out an air and sea search into the night before restarting it on Tuesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the body had yet to be formally identified but the missing man's family was informed.

Image caption Police and military divers, coastguards and the RNLI have been helping with the search

The man had been diving with a small group of members from the club when they raised the alarm at about 19:30 BST on Monday.

An initial air and sea search went on until 03:20 before recommencing after daybreak on Tuesday morning.

The latest stories from Devon

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following ongoing searches, a body was located in the water off Plymouth Hoe and recovered to shore earlier this morning."