Image copyright Family picture Image caption Norman Hine was a proud collector of photos of famous people that arrived by liner in Plymouth

A man has left his entire estate worth nearly £300,000 to a new museum in Plymouth.

Norman Hine's legacy, which included cash, investments and a bungalow, came as a "complete surprise" to staff.

Mr Hine was a regular visitor to the city's former museum, which is undergoing a £40m revamp and will be called The Box.

His legacy will help create a gallery telling the story of the importance of Plymouth as an international port.

Image copyright The Box Image caption Norman Hine's legacy will help develop a gallery telling the story of the importance of Plymouth as an international port

"Norman was a true gentleman and I learnt a lot about the city from my conversations with him," said Stacey Anderson, archivist at The Box.

"He had a wealth of knowledge about local and naval history."

More news and stories from Devon

Image copyright Plymouth City Council Image caption The Box is due to open as part of the Mayflower celebrations when Plymouth marks 400 years since the Pilgrim Fathers set off for America

Mr Hine, who was in his early 90s when he died, particularly enjoyed taking photos of famous people arriving in Plymouth.

His collection included pictures of Walt Disney stepping off a liner in 1935.

He later helped develop the Wall of Stars in Millbay Road, which celebrates in plaques the famous people who arrived in the city.

Peter Smith, the city council's deputy leader, said the authority was "hugely appreciative" of Mr Hine's "generous donation".

"Norman was a proud Navy man and keen historian and we were very sorry to hear he had passed away," he said.

The Box is due to open next year, marking 400 years since the Pilgrim Fathers set off from Plymouth for America.