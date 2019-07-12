Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Vanessa George was deemed eligible for parole on Thursday

A nursery worker jailed for sexually abused children in her care will be released under "strict and extensive" conditions, the Parole Board says.

Vanessa George, 49, was jailed for a minimum of seven years in 2009 for abusing children at Little Ted's nursery in Plymouth.

The "extensive" conditions include living at a designated address, keeping a curfew and a social media ban.

A panel found she had demonstrated remorse and "good behaviour" in prison.

George was found guilty of abusing children in her care, taking photos and swapping indecent images over the internet.

The Parole Board made the decision to approve her for release based on a variety of factors, however it would not confirm if she would be barred from living in or entering Plymouth.

'Manageable risk'

The panel concluded: "After considering the circumstances of her offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that Ms George was suitable for release."

It said expert testimony determined her "risk of doing harm" had been reduced to "manageable" levels.

In making its decision the panel also considered factors which reduced the chance of George re-offending, including the "close level of monitoring" that will accompany her release, her ability to "work with professionals", and her "plans for the future".

What are the licence conditions of her release?

According to the panels decision, George will be:

Obliged to live at a "designated address" which has been "approved by professionals"

Banned from using social media

Restricted in her "movements and contacts"

Required to operate under a curfew

The panel heard evidence of George's "successful participation in interventions to address her sexual offending behaviour".

Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said he was "very concerned about the safety of our city's children" following Thursday's announcement.

Mr Pollard said he had written to Justice Secretary David Gauke asking for the decision to be "urgently reviewed in light of the public outcry and continuing risk to children that I believe she poses".