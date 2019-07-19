Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tyler Peck was found dead at a house in Salcombe

A woman has pleaded not guilty to drugs offences after the death of a teenager.

Tyler Peck, 15, a pupil at River Dart Academy near Totnes, was found dead at a house in Salcombe, Devon, on 2 February.

Holly Strawbridge, 34, of Church Street, Salcombe denied two counts of supplying a Class A drug and two counts of child cruelty.

She appeared at Plymouth Crown Court and was remanded in custody until trial, due to begin on 11 November.