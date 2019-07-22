Image caption The boy was described in court as "a complicated, difficult young man"

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to raping a 10-year-old girl.

The attack happened in Exmouth in Devon on 4 October.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, changed his plea at Bristol Crown Court ahead of what was expected to be a two week trial.

He is being held in a young offenders institution and is due to be sentenced in November to allow time for psychiatric reports to be completed.

His defence barrister, Mr Richard Smith QC, asked the judge to consider the advice of a forensic psychiatrist before sentencing:

"This is a complicated, difficult young man and he has committed a very serious offence," he said.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, agreed to order a psychiatric report and delayed sentencing until 7 November.