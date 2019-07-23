Image copyright Kingsbridge Police Image caption A lifeboat crew recovered the man from the sea

A paraglider has died after falling into the sea off the coast of Devon.

Lifeboat crews rescued the man off Start Point, Kingsbridge, and attempted to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the British Hand Gliding and Paragliding Association, plus the Air Accident Investigation Branch, have been informed.

A coastguard helicopter and air ambulance also attended the scene, police said.