Image caption Susan Stuart was caught on CCTV dipping into Debbie Faith's purse

A carer was caught on a hidden camera stealing from an elderly lady she had looked after for six years.

Susan Stuart, 60, of Laurel Road, Plymouth, was found guilty of stealing £30 from 86-year-old Debbie Faith's purse.

Her family set up a CCTV camera after they noticed money was going missing, a court heard.

Stuart was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years, fined £3,500 and has to do 150 hours unpaid work.

Sentencing her at Plymouth Crown Court, Judge Paul Darlow called the crime "a gross breach of trust" and "premeditated opportunism".

And he told Stuart that not admitting her guilt had caused a "huge amount of emotional distress" to Mrs Faith.

Mrs Faith's grand-daughter Marie Cole said after the case: "It's made her very upset that someone who she trusted was stealing money.

"She had built up a relationship with her and to find out after six years she had been stealing money is very distressing."

More news and stories from Devon

The court heard that Stuart was one of four carers which visited Mrs Faith every day.

She had been suspended from the firm Caremark and had since resigned.