A woman whose new mobile home was taken from a haulage yard says she received death threats.

Sonia McColl, 70, believes she has been targeted because she campaigns for mobile home owners' rights.

Her new £30,000 home was taken from the yard where it was being fitted out near Cullompton, Devon, in November 2017.

Two people were arrested in connection with the theft of the 40ft (12m) long home, but they were never charged.

Ms McColl said she and her late husband were in the process of moving from a mobile home park in Dorset in 2017 because of the death threats.

But she was contacted on 23 November by a firm due to collect her home from the Cullompton yard to say it was not there.

She is now settled in a new home, but said she had changed her name and had "been in hiding" since receiving more threats.

She said she had received messages saying "You deserve this".

"I know who did it and they want me to know who did it but at the moment they are walking free," she said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the decision not to prosecute was "disappointing for the victim".

But lawyers had reviewed the evidence "and concluded there was no realistic prospect of conviction".

Devon and Cornwall Police said they had made a "full and thorough investigation", gathering a large amount of CCTV footage as soon as practical, and interviewed many potential witnesses.

"Naturally, it is disappointing that this case hasn't reach the courts, but we believe we have treated this investigation with the seriousness it deserved," it said in a statement.

