Dead chickens cause M5 motorway tailback near Exeter

  • 28 July 2019
Queuing traffic
Image caption Drivers are being diverted around the incident

Hundreds of dead chickens have fallen off a lorry, closing part of the M5 motorway.

The Plymouth-bound carriageway was closed to allow the road to be cleared up, with drivers diverted at junction 29.

Devon and Cornwall Police said about 200 carcasses came from a lorry, but there is no sign of the vehicle.

Highways England said there are four and a half miles of queuing traffic with delays of 45 minutes.

Image caption The Plymouth-bound carriageway was closed to allow the scene to be cleared up,

