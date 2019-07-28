Dead chickens cause M5 motorway tailback near Exeter
- 28 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of dead chickens have fallen off a lorry, closing part of the M5 motorway.
The Plymouth-bound carriageway was closed to allow the road to be cleared up, with drivers diverted at junction 29.
Devon and Cornwall Police said about 200 carcasses came from a lorry, but there is no sign of the vehicle.
Highways England said there are four and a half miles of queuing traffic with delays of 45 minutes.