Image copyright PAUL MUGFORD Image caption The suspected thief took refuge on some rocks before being brought back to the beach by a lifeboat

A suspected thief got into difficulty and had to be rescued after swimming out to sea to avoid police.

Officers in Ilfracombe, Devon chased the man who they said took "drastic measures" to evade arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

The man took refuge on some rocks next to the town's Landmark Theatre before being helped by the local lifeboat team.

"A few minutes longer and things would have been very different," police said.

The man received medical care.

Police said they would deal with the alleged offences later in the week.