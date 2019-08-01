Image copyright Google Image caption Geoffrey Brown was 41mph over the legal limit on the A30 dual carriageway

A beef farmer has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding at 111mph to the birth of a heifer.

Geoffrey Brown was clocked by police driving his Land Rover 41mph over the legal limit on the A30 dual carriageway at South Tawton, Devon, on 13 April.

The 48-year-old admitted speeding and was banned for 56 days and fined a total of £437 at Exeter Magistrates' Court.

"I was concerned about the animal's welfare," Brown told the court.

"I was quite rightly driving too fast. It is not a very easy plight for beef farmers at the moment."

He said he had received a phone call from his wife telling him a cow was struggling with the birth while he was at a sale.

Brown, of Kerswell Farm, North Molton, said he had three holdings 10 miles apart and 100 beef cows to look after.

District Judge Jo Matson said: "What you did was put your foot down and was incredibly dangerous."