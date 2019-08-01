Killed biker 'forgot to ride on right hand side'

Image copyright FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images Image caption James Andrew was killed just hours after arriving in Roscoff, France

A British motorcyclist was killed in a road crash in France because he forgot to ride on the right side of the road, an inquest has heard.

Experienced rider James Andrew, 42, ploughed into an oncoming car just hours after arriving by ferry in Roscoff with two friends.

Exeter coroner's court heard the pair could see Mr Andrew was on the left hand side of the road but could not catch up with him in time.

He died from multiple injuries.

The inquest heard the group arrived in France at 07:00 BST on 5 September 2017 and rode down the coast towards Morlaix and Berrein.

After riding for two hours, they took a break, but Mr Andrew then rode off ahead of his friends.

Senior Devon coroner Philip Spinney said: "He left riding on the left-hand side of the road, the wrong side."

About a kilometre later, he was involved in a head-on collision on a sweeping bend and was killed.

A French woman, who was in the car with her two young children, said she had no time to brake or swerve as the bike ploughed into her.

Friend Gary Cleverdon said Mr Andrew, a carpenter from Bow, Devon, was an experienced rider who rode safely and had previously ridden 1,200km (745 miles) through Spain and France.

There was no alcohol or drugs in his system.

The coroner concluded Mr Andrew died as a result of a road traffic collision.