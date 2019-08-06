Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption Mary de Jong, 68, was found guilty of violating a 2018 restraining order granted on behalf of her neighbours.

A woman who deliberately grew a potted plant in order to block a neighbour's kitchen window has been warned she may face jail.

Mary de Jong, 68, was locked in a long-running dispute over access to a shared courtyard in Topsham, Devon.

She was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court of ignoring a court order to cut back the shrub and remove CCTV cameras pointed at Stephen Johnston's home.

De Jong, of White Street, was released on bail for sentencing at a later date.

Jurors had heard she trimmed the offending plant but was still in violation of the 2017 order by leaving part of it in place.

Mr Johnston told the court this prevented him from opening his window.

He said De Jong had also left cameras in place despite being ordered not to point them at his home.

She denied deliberately growing the plant to block light from passing through Mr Johnston's window.

"I was given it as a little sprig. I did not know it was going to grow that big... I had no intention of harassing my neighbours," she said.

'Crossed the criminal Rubicon'

Dutch national De Jong told jurors the placement of plants in her garden was her "democratic right".

She also said she was "entitled to ornaments" in her garden, claiming she "thought that was the law in a democratic country."

"I believe in democracy and righteousness... I don't have to ask if I can put a plant here or a plant there."

Judge Peter Johnson described the conflict as a "long-running sore" that had escalated to the point where it "crossed the criminal Rubicon".

He warned De Jong he may consider imposing a custodial sentence.

"I would be rather more impressed if I saw photographs at the next hearing of a very different looking courtyard with much-reduced foliage", he added.

De Jong has a previous conviction for assault by battery against a different neighbour, who she rammed with a gate and pushed over with a bicycle.