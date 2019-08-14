Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Faye Burford repeatedly stabbed Peter Flux in his chest, arms and neck

A woman who murdered a Buddhist elder in a "cocaine-fuelled" stabbing in Devon has been jailed for life.

Faye Burford had taken the Class A drug shortly before she went to her neighbour Peter Flux's flat in Paignton on 23 February.

Mr Flux, 74, refused to lend Burford money and was then repeatedly stabbed before she left him for dead and took his passport and money from his wallet.

Burford, 41, was jailed at Exeter Crown Court for a minimum of 21 years.

She had pleaded guilty to murder on 3 July at Bristol Crown Court, but a three-day Newton hearing was held to establish facts of the case.

Burford claimed she acted in self-defence, accusing Mr Flux of making sexual advances on her.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Peter Flux was described by his family as a kind and intelligent man

After stabbing Mr Flux, a retired potter, poet, and artist, Burford successfully applied for a credit card in his name and dumped his wallet and the murder weapon in a bin.

Judge Richard Johnson rejected Burford's account and said Mr Flux was a "deeply religious man", adding she killed her neighbour in a "drug-fuelled overreaction".

During sentencing he said: "You had an unhappy upbringing, but you have not shown one scintilla of remorse; instead you told wicked and calculated lies. This was a murder for gain."

The court heard a 2011 December edition of a True Crime magazine was found in Burford's flat, with an article which had a page marked about a case in which the prosecution was unable to prove a murder was "for gain".

Judge Johnson told Burford: "You had a substantial addiction to cocaine and considerable debts. You sold your landlord's cooker and had been having sex with your drug dealer.

"You went to Mr Flux to ask for money from him, he refused to lend you money and I am sure that you immediately took hold of a knife and stabbed him in order to obtain the money."