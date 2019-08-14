Monkey skulls found in Devon police raid
Thirty monkey skulls have been seized after police raided properties in Devon searching for endangered species.
A 52-year-old man from Newton Abbot was interviewed by police in connection with the seizures and released while an investigation is carried out.
The macaque skulls were found during a raids in Newton Abbot and Torquay.
The UK's National Wildlife Crime Unit said the illegal market for endangered animals has a "dramatic effect" on species' survival.
The multi-agency operation included officers from Devon and Cornwall Police, the wildlife crime unit, Border Force and Devon, Somerset and Torbay Trading Standards Service,
PC Martin Beck said: "The illegal importation of any endangered species is taken seriously and today shows that we are capable of tackling the trade wherever it occurs."