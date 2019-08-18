Police hunt suspected illegal immigrants
- 18 August 2019
Police are hunting for three suspected illegal immigrants who were seen jumping off the back of a lorry in Plymouth.
The vehicle, which had been on the ferry from Roscoff in France, was near Tavistock Road on Saturday afternoon when six men were seen jumping from it.
A police helicopter joined in the search for the men.
Devon and Cornwall Police say three men have now been detained and three more are missing.
The Home Office said it was aware of the incident.