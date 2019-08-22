Image caption Richard Hayes will be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court in November

A hoaxer has admitted sending white powder marked "anthrax" to mostly female MPs and other politicians.

Richard Hayes, 40, from Brixham in Devon, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sending a package intending to create a belief of a noxious substance.

At Exeter Crown Court, Hayes was told he would be sentenced in November.

The offences took place from May 2011 to April 2014, with victims including former Labour MP Heidi Alexander and Conservative MP Chloe Smith.

The court heard packages were sent to the offices of:

Kirsty Williams, Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon and Radnorshire MP.

Heidi Alexander, former Labour MP for Lewisham East.

Baroness Sarah Ludford, former Liberal Democrat MEP for London.

Helen Jones, Labour MP for Warrington North.

Roger Williams, former Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon and Radnorshire.

Emma Reynolds, Labour MP Wolverhampton North East.

Nicola Blackwood, Conservative MP for North Oxford.

Jessica Lee, former Conservative MP for Erewash.

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North.

Rebecca Harris, Conservative MP for Castle Point.

A number of Exeter city councillors.

Hayes will undergo a psychiatric report and a pre-sentence report before he is sentenced.

Police said the packages were examined after being sent and found to contain various non-hazardous substances, including flour, protein powder and bicarbonate of soda.

Hayes was linked to the hoaxes after his DNA was taken in 2018, when he was cautioned for harassing a former partner.

His handwriting was forensically compared with the writing on 12 of the envelopes and he was arrested by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.