Image caption Officers said the girl had been placed in immediate police care

A three-year-old girl was found "playing in the street" alone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a road in Newquay at about 02:00 BST after she was found by a member of the public.

Officers managed to locate the girl's home but after finding it was empty, she was placed in immediate police care.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Supt Ian Drummond-Smith said the girl was "fine" and in the custody of social services.

There is no law against leaving children of any ages unattended, however it is an offence to leave a child in a situation where they are at risk of harm.

Police are regularly required to take children into emergency police care in Cornwall, Supt Drummond-Smith said.

"We tend to look after them at the police station for a few hours until we can pass them over to our colleagues in social services," he added.