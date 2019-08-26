Devon

Plymouth woman shot in stomach with airgun pellet

  • 26 August 2019
Mantle Gardens Image copyright Google
Image caption A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with stomach wounds

A woman has been shot in the stomach with an air weapon.

Police say they were called to "what appears to be a domestic-related assault" at an address in Mantle Gardens, Plymouth, on Sunday evening.

The 28-year-old woman, from the St Budeaux area, was taken to hospital for treatment. Initial reports suggest the pellet was lodged inside her stomach.

A 21-year-old man, who was known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily by wounding.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Efforts were made last night to locate the male.

"The suspect was eventually found and arrested by firearms officers this morning and was cooperative and compliant."

