Image caption Windows of a property in Lynch Close were damaged

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after gunshots were fired at an allotment.

Windows of a house backing on to the allotments in Axminster, Devon, were damaged by the shots on Friday night.

Devon and Cornwall Police said no-one was injured but residents were relocated. A ballistics expert had been examining the scene.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Dorset on Sunday morning and has been released on bail until 20 September.

Supt Matt Lawler described it as a "very complex investigation".