Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Nielen-Groen was arrested after the girl contacted police early this year

A judge criticised Instagram for "failing" to hand over chat logs between a man and a vulnerable 15-year-old schoolgirl he was grooming.

Dominic Nielen-Groen, 39, from Wolverhampton sent a stream of messages to the girl from Seaton, Devon.

He was found guilty of grooming a child with the intention of committing a sexual offence and was jailed for 18 months, at Exeter Crown Court.

Computer engineer Nielen-Groen used the name Papa Bear on an Instagram group.

Nielen-Groen met her on the group, which was "widely used by paedophiles", the judge, Recorder Jonathan Barnes, told the court.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had more than 3,000 followers on Instagram and had sent followers pictures of her body in exchange for money.

But the court also heard her online activities had a traumatic effect on her, changing her from a model schoolgirl who was predicted to get top grades at GCSE, to a persistent truant who missed more than half her final terms at school.

Nielen-Groen had travelled more than 160 miles (258km) to Seaton to meet the girl in August 2018.

Police arrested him after the girl contacted police early this year.

The judge criticised Instagram's failure to hand over chat logs of the conversations between Nielen-Groen and the girl.

Mr Barnes told the court: "Sometimes these social media companies put misplaced loyalty to their customers before the administration of justice."

He put Nielen Groen on the sex offenders register and made a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which restricts future contact with children and enables the police to monitor his use of the internet.

There was no information heard in court on whether the group had been removed by Instagram.

Instagram has been contacted by the BBC for comment.