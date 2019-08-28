Two seriously injured in six-vehicle A30 Devon crash
Two people have been seriously injured in a six-vehicle crash on the A30 in Devon.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene at Cheriton Bishop at about 07:40 BST.
A "number of people" were injured, including those two believed seriously hurt, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports a "lorry crossed the central reservation and hit oncoming vehicles".
Both carriageways have been shut and were "likely to remain shut for some time", police added.
A caravan was also among the vehicles involved.
Police were advising motorists to avoid the area and have appealed for witnesses.