There is "no evidence" of murder or suicide in the case of a man who died in Thailand, an inquest in the UK has heard.

Martin Wood, 48, was reported missing on New Year's Day last year. His body was found in woodland on 17 January.

Mr Wood, of Crediton, Devon, was last seen on CCTV leaving his beachside hotel on the evening of 30 December.

Exeter coroner Philip Spinney recorded an open conclusion, saying the evidence "does not fully explain" the death.

Stress and anxiety

"[The evidence] does not point to third-party involvement or that he took his own life" Mr Spinney said.

"I expect that day he went out and got lost in the woodland. He could not get out and died in the woods."

Mr Wood, who was staying at the Dream Boutique Hotel in Petcharburi, was described as a heavy drinker who suffered with work stress and anxiety.

He had flown to Thailand to spend Christmas with his father, while his wife Jenny stayed at home to take care of their two children.

Mrs Wood acknowledged her husband "enjoyed a pint", but said he had sought help for his drinking and had been prescribed Valium for his anxiety.

"I do not believe for one minute that he would do anything to himself," she added.

Thai police said money and personal possessions were found with Mr Wood's body, ruling out foul play because of a lack of injuries.

A post-mortem examination conducted in the UK failed to determine the cause of death.

Pathologist Dr Amanda Jeffery said alcohol consumption combined with Mr Wood's medication could have led to his death, but the condition of his body meant it was impossible to confirm.