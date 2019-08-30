Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tony Jones died when his trawler Solstice capsized

A coroner has called for an independent review of the way coastguards work after the death of a fisherman.

Devon coroner Ian Arrow's concerns were raised during the inquest into the death of Plymouth skipper Tony Jones after his trawler capsized in 2017.

Mr Arrow also said in his report to the government that search and rescue operations should be reviewed.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the vessel capsized due to a lack of safety precautions.

Image copyright MAIB PUBLICATIONS Image caption Mr Jones was trapped in the wheelhouse of the trawler

Mr Jones, who was trapped in the wheelhouse, died accidentally, the jury concluded in April.

His son, Nick Jones, and crewmember Chris Wonnacott were rescued after they were found clinging to the boat's hull.

Mr Arrow said in his newly-published report: "During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern.

"In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken."

He cited the MAIB's call at the inquest "that there be an independent review of the UK Search and Rescue operational capability and Her Majesty's Network Coastguard functionality".

No-one from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency was available for immediate comment.