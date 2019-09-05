Image copyright Exeter Crown Court Image caption Richard and Georgina Green were sentenced at Exeter Crown Court

The owner of a bodybuilding gym has been jailed for dealing steroids, ecstasy and cocaine.

Richard Green was jailed for four and a half years after he was found hiding drugs and cash at his gym in Barnstaple, Devon.

Judge David Evans told him he had "used a legitimate business as a front for the sale of drugs".

His wife, Georgina Green, was given a suspended sentence for possession of steroids and concealing cash.

Mr Green, 48, of King Edward Street, Barnstaple, was convicted at Exeter Crown Court of possession of MDMA and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of £56,000 as criminal property.

He admitted possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of £2,300 cash which was seized from his car in August 2017.

Green, a former bodybuilder, was caught with ecstasy in his car, cocaine in a lock-up unit, and £10,000 worth of steroids in the gym's boiler room.

Mrs Green, 41, was found guilty of possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of cash as criminal property.

She was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid community work.

The court heard that international bodybuilder Nathan DeAsha supplied the couple with bulk amounts of steroids after giving a seminar and demonstration for 250 members at the Greens' gym, Pain and Gain, in May 2017.

DeAsha, 33, of Gateacre in Liverpool, admitted being concerned in the supply of steroids and will be sentenced at a later date.

The judge set a timetable under the Proceeds of Crime Act which will lead to them being stripped of any assets linked to their offending.