Torquay water scooter crash caused by 'sloppy' driver
A driver's "sloppy behaviour" caused a trailer and a water scooter to hit and seriously injure two pedestrians, a court has heard.
Ellen Sweet and Annette Bryant received rib and arm injuries and Mrs Sweet also suffered a gash to her face after being hit in Torquay on 6 April.
Bradley Cannings, 45, was driving his car in Belgrave Road with the scooter on a trailer when they became detached.
He admitted careless driving and was fined £600.
The businessman, of Woodwater Lane, Exeter, also received six points on his license.
Exeter Crown Court heard the trailer was connected to the car by a ball hitch that failed. There should also have been a second securing line but it had not been put in place.
Judge David Evans said: "As a result of your sloppy behaviour the trailer became detached and caused quite significant injury to two pedestrians."