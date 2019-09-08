Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Two police helicopters and a search and rescue helicopter were involved in the search

A land and air search was launched in Devon after a suspected a meteor was feared to be aircraft breaking up in the sky.

Numerous callers alerted police to the flying object early on Sunday which was later seen breaking apart and falling towards the ground.

Two police helicopters and a coastguard helicopter from Newquay were scrambled amid fears a plane could be in trouble.

Police said it had since received reports of meteor sightings.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it began receiving calls at 06:25 BST from worried residents in Yelverton, Princetown and Clearbrook.

It said there had been no record of a plane in the area but launched a search as it was unable to rule it out.

The force said it had since received reports of people seeing a meteor from as far away as Dorset and Cardiff.