Ivybridge attack: Man found with 'number of knife wounds'
- 11 September 2019
A man has been left with life-changing injuries after being found with "a number of knife wounds" at a property.
Police were called to the address in St John's Road in Ivybridge, Devon, just after 10:30 BST on Wednesday.
They believe two men entered the property, "possibly armed with a knife".
The injured man, in his 50s, remains in hospital. Meanwhile a police investigation is underway to locate the two men.