A man has been left with life-changing injuries after being found with "a number of knife wounds" at a property.

Police were called to the address in St John's Road in Ivybridge, Devon, just after 10:30 BST on Wednesday.

They believe two men entered the property, "possibly armed with a knife".

The injured man, in his 50s, remains in hospital. Meanwhile a police investigation is underway to locate the two men.