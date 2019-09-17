Image copyright Family picture Image caption Sally Horton died on her way to work at an electrical factory

A former firefighter died crossing a road just 220m (720ft) from a footbridge, an inquest heard.

Sally Horton, 59, was hit by a tipper truck on the A39 near Barnstaple in Devon.

The inquest heard she could not have used the bridge as it was across fields from her home and there was no path.

Devon Coroner Philip Spinney urged Devon County Council to review safety at the crossing.

Image caption A coroner called for the county council to look again at ways to access the footbridge

The inquest at County Hall in Exeter heard Ms Horton, of Brynsworthy, Barnstaple, was on her way to work at an electrical factory at about 07:30 GMT on 10 January when she was hit.

She had to cross the Barnstaple to Bideford road to get to the Roundswell industrial estate.

The inquest heard she crossed into the middle of the road while looking for a gap in the Barnstaple-bound traffic.

Devon County Council Highways Department said it was "impossible" to create a path from where Ms Horton lived to the footbridge because intervening fields were on private farmland.

The coroner said the council should "consider the geography of the area" and urged the local authority to "keep the area under review and look at any other collisions in the area".

The truck driver, David Murray, said: "There was a figure in the carriageway right in front of me, inches away from me.

"I braked as hard as I could."

The coroner concluded Ms Horton died from multiple injuries.

Following the accident, Ms Horton's mother, Lesley Horton, paid tribute to her daughter saying she "always lit a room up whenever she walked in" and she would be "sadly missed by all who knew her".