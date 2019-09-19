Image copyright Graham Hill Image caption The bill was for the period between 6 August and 16 September

A garage owner was "gobsmacked" to get a bill for more than £255,000 from EDF Energy for 42 days' usage.

Graham Hill, whose usual monthly electricity bill is £30, said he was treating it as a joke.

"Luckily I am that sort of chap, but for someone more sensitive a bill for quarter of a million quid could tip them over the edge," he said.

EDF said it was "deeply sorry" for the "obvious distress" and it was investigating how it happened.

Mr Hill said that EDF had over-estimated the meter reading by abut £100 in the past, but "nothing in this league"

Mr Hill, from Exmouth in Devon, said his meter had been read on Monday and he had been expecting a bill for zero after settling the outstanding balance.

But when he received the letter from EDF it said he owed £255,196.12 for "charges for the period" 6 August to 16 September and, in brackets, "42 days".

"I took it next door and asked, 'Am I reading this right?'"

Mr Hill said EDF had over-estimated the meter reading by abut £100 in the past, but "nothing in this league".

"You have to ask why the alarm bells didn't start ringing before the bill was sent out. If I had actually used that amount I would probably be getting a visit from the police," he added.

EDF said it "shouldn't have happened" and customers "expect tight controls to ensure that the bills we send are accurate".

It said it had "of course have corrected the bill for the customer and apologised".