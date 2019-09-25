Image caption A "number of devices" were seized at a property in Lewes Gardens

A 12-year-old was left seriously hurt in "an incident involving an explosive device", police have said.

The boy was taken to hospital as a bomb squad was called to a property in the Whitleigh area of Plymouth on Monday night.

Royal Navy bomb disposal officers seized a "number of devices" from Lewes Gardens, police said.

Two people, a man and a teenager, have been arrested. The injured boy is being treated at Derriford hospital.

'No risk to public'

Devon and Cornwall Police said searches at the scene were "expected to remain ongoing over the next two to three days".

Officers added they were "keen to provide reassurance that there is no risk to the public and that there is no evidence to suggest that the incident is linked to terrorism".

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive with intent to endanger life has been released under investigation.

A 64-year-old man arrested on suspicion of making or possessing explosive with intent to endanger life has released on police bail until October.