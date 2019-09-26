Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Vanessa George has been banned from Devon and Cornwall after being released from prison

Boris Johnson has agreed to meet the families of those abused by paedophile nursery worker Vanessa George.

George, 49, was freed from prison last week after serving ten years for abusing toddlers in Plymouth, Devon.

Labour MP Luke Pollard - who had campaigned against George's release - questioned the prime minister during Wednesday's heated Commons session.

He has previously accused the parole system of failing to "value the voice of victims".

Mr Pollard, MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport, said George had been released "while Parliament was illegally shut down".

"Could the Prime Minister give one good thing and agree to meet the families of the victims of Vanessa George so we can prevent that ever happening again and keep people like Vanessa George behind bars?" he said.

The PM replied that he was aware of campaigns from Plymouth MPs around the issue and would "certainly undertake to meet the families".

George was jailed for a minimum of seven years in 2009.

She took photographs of herself abusing children in her care at Little Ted's Nursery and swapped indecent images over the internet.

A parole board ruled that she no longer posed a "significant risk" to the public.

She is said to be under strict licence conditions and has been banned from entering Devon and Cornwall.

MPs reconvened on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled Mr Johnson's suspension of Parliament had been unlawful.