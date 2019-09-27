Image caption Police officers have arrested two people in connection with the incident

A 12-year-old boy who was injured by an explosive device has been discharged from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The boy was taken to Derriford hospital in Plymouth after the incident in Whitleigh on Tuesday night.

Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to search local properties.

A 16-year-old boy and a 64-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive with intent to endanger life.

'No terrorism link'

The 16-year-old has been released under investigation while the 64-year-old has been released on bail until 23 October.

Officers said they had seized a number of devices.

Supt Matt Longman said: "We have carried out a number of searches in the Whitleigh area which are expected to remain ongoing until Sunday afternoon.

"The public may see officers dressed in protective clothing due to the nature of the incident.

"I would like to reassure the people that there is no risk to the public and that there is no evidence to suggest that the incident is linked to terrorism."