Image copyright NWDevonPolice/Twitter Image caption A senior police officer said the men in the van could have been killed

A breeze block was deliberately dropped from a bridge through the windscreen of a van, police said.

It plummeted from a footbridge on the A361 near Barnstaple, Devon, on to a hire van at 03:13 BST, police tweeted.

Two men in the van sustained minor injuries.

Sgt Andy Lear from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The consequences could have been so much worse. There could have been serious injuries, or both of them could have even died."

The men were in the van in the westbound lane heading to work when the block came through the windscreen on a stretch of road between Whiddon Valley and the Bishops Tawton roundabout.