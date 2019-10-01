Image copyright FRANK MURPHY Image caption Lauren Dolan was part of the six-rider team time trial relay squad which claimed bronze at the UCI Road World Championships

A British cyclist is recovering at home after coming off her bike days after winning a bronze medal at the Road World Championships.

Lauren Dolan, 20, suffered a broken collarbone and soft tissue damage in the road crash involving a "frustrated driver", she said.

"I had the best feeling so far in my cycling career and 48 hours later I'm lying in hospital, devastated."

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was investigating.

Ms Dolan, from Newton Abbot, Devon, was part of the six-rider team time trial relay squad that claimed bronze at the Road World Championships in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, on 22 September.

She returned to her home two days later and was injured while out training in Teignmouth with her father and coach.

Image copyright LAUREN DOLAN Image caption She suffered a broken collarbone as well as soft tissue damage when she came off her bike

"A car approached us from behind and was beeping his horn straight away," Ms Dolan said.

"He passed us with inches to spare, slammed his brakes on so hard and at this time we were travelling at about 44 kilometres per hour.

"I tried to go around the outside of him but there was a traffic island.

"Unfortunately, my back wheel clipped it and sent me flying over the handle bars. I ended up about 20 metres down the road."

Image copyright LAUREN DOLAN Image caption Ms Dolan is hoping to get back into her winter training soon

She added: "This type of behaviour is becoming all too familiar on our roads.

"It has become a culture that needs addressing and time for change is long overdue."

Ms Dolan was also injured in June when she was hit by a race safety motorbike, breaking her arm in four places.⁣

"I've not been very fortunate this year," she said, adding: "It's a bit of a kick in the teeth but it certainly won't stop me for next year."