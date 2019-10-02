Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Residents should be able to access speeds 20 times higher than the average UK household

More than 300,000 properties are set to benefit from a £250m project to improve broadband connections across the South West.

Jurassic Fibre, which is leading the fibre-optic project, says it is specifically targeting rural communities instead of cities.

Initial testing is being launched in parts of Devon in the autumn before the full rollout in early 2020.

Speeds of 20 times faster than the average UK household are expected.

Michael Maltby, CEO and founder of Jurassic Fibre, said the investment would "radically change" internet options.

He said the plans will reduce the "digital divide" between cities and smaller, rural areas, offering speeds of one gigabyte per second to homes and 10 to businesses.

One gigabit per second is equal to 1,000 Megabits.

Work has already started on the private sector-led project with routes for the network of newly-laid cables being established through meetings with councils, landowners and highways authorities.

A head office has been established in Sowton, Exeter.

The project will offer fast connections for towns and villages that have previously been left out of broadband developments so they can get "true digital connectivity", Jurassic Fibre said.

A network area east of Exeter will form part of the initial trial, with other areas - including Woodbury, Farringdon and Exmouth following in the new year.

Over the next four years, it will be rolled out to other towns and villages in East Devon before moving on to North Devon, South Somerset and West Dorset.