Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police/Google Image caption Colin Saunders has previously served a prison sentence for attacking his victim

A man who smashed his former partner's face into a coffee table and dragged her around the house by her hair has been jailed.

Colin Saunders, 45, caused physical scarring to Nikki Garvey, including bruises and cuts to her face.

Saunders, of Hemlock in Devon, denied causing actual bodily harm but was found guilty at Exeter Magistrates' Court.

At Exeter Crown Court, he was jailed for one year and four months.

Judge Timothy Rose said: "You assaulted her very substantially, there is no difference between picking up a table and hitting someone and hitting someone against a table."

The court heard Saunders told Ms Garvey he could "demolish her" during the prolonged attack at her home in Exmouth.

He launched the attack on 30 June when he was discovered going through his ex-partner's medication.

Saunders banged Ms Garvey's face against a coffee table multiple times.

She was then dragged into the kitchen by her hair, leaving carpet burns and cuts on her legs.

After slamming the victim's head into a door, Saunders stopped the violence and called an ambulance.

The court heard she required hospital treatment and has been left with a scar on her face.

Prosecutor Emily Cook said Saunders and the victim had been in a relationship for 12 years but were living apart at the time of the assault.

Saunders has already served one jail sentence for a previous attack on Ms Garvey.

He claimed he had arrived at the house and found Ms Garvey already injured.

The judge also imposed a restraining order banning Saunders from having any contact with Ms Garvey and barring him from entering Exmouth.